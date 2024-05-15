Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South in the national assembly has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The APC ward executives in Ibrahim's ward accused Ibrahim of anti-party activities and insubordination

According to the suspension letter, Ibrahim blatantly disregarded party instructions after losing out in the APC governorship election

Ondo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, has suspended Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from the ruling party.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the national assembly was suspended over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

The APC ward executive members signed the suspension notice on Wednesday, May 15.

As reported by Leadership, the ward executives made the statement available in Akure, the state capital, stating that the decision was taken at a meeting on Monday, May 13th, 2024.

Why APC suspended Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

They accused Ibrahim of disregarding party instructions by suing Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the ruling after losing out in the APC governorship election.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to violate the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities.

“As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities By Article 21, Section A of the APC Constitution."

According to SaharaReporters, the ward executives further stated that:

“Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NNPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them."

