Mohbad's wife's sister Karimot is still on the controversial matter of her siblingship with the young widow Wunmi

After she publicity disowned Wunmi her sister, a new video saw her break down the intricate reasons for doing that

Karimot highlighted her knowledge of some implications information about the mum of one, igniting massive reactions online

Karimot, Mohbad's wife's sister, has continued to unleash her outrage at the young widow (Omamunmi Aloba) as she revealed shocking details about their family.

During a video tirade earlier, she noted that she had cut all blood ties with Wunmi and alleged their mother was not a good person.

Mohbad’s sis-in-law delved into her familial relationship with Wunmi. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Another snippet from the same internet session had Karimot divulged that she and Mohbad's wife are not from the same father.

According to her, she is an Ogunbayo, and Wunmi is an Adebanjo. Karimot noted that Wunmi first told outsiders that she wasn't her sister, which gave her the leverage to publicly disown her.

She further warned the mother of one not to trigger her beyond her current state because she was ready to disclose the vital information she had confined her with.

The aggrieved woman dared Wunmi to provoke Mohbad's mother as impending wrath would come after that.

"Wunmi I will not mention some things but I dare you to push Iya Mohbad to the wall. If she should come out and say just one word, your life will be ruined. You and I are not from the same father. I am Ogunbayo and you are Adebanjo. You told people I am not your sister, I have also disowned you. I don't know you, I don't know useless and disobedient people".

See her video below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's sister-in-law's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brendaisibor:

"Sisterhood can never be proud of. So iya Mohbad knows what killed the son? Mohbad, is that you already. Fish them out. Let peace be far away from them. You already prophesied it already. I wish you were you, bro."

triple_t_cookie:

"I can feel her pain honestly, imagine supporting someone and the person biting you in the a$$. Not fair. Why record her conversation with you and forward it? Not fair. We Nigerians can be blind to the truth sometimes."

ayokunlesheu:

"Is there anyone still supporting this Wummi and her family No wonder lawyer falana run."

abike_okin_:

"Av said it b4, iya mohbad is supporting wunmi just to spite baba mohbad out of jealousy that he married anoda woman. She knows baba is on d right part."

temijosh_22:

"Lots of stuffs is just hidden...jare ...na Una dey prevent justice for MOHBAD ....these families n wife sef ...mention jare ..haa ...when baba dey demand for DNA people dey emotional...dey yap d man ..yeye."

kesterrozay:

"What are you people hiding. God will expose everything."

olasinde_olawale_sos:

"I think baba mohbad don’t know what he was saying you people can see there is a secret somewhere btw Iya Mohbad and Wunmi."

zioncouture_accessories:

"This is a result of a dysfunctional family. You see that thing called parental care, no be joke at all! Parents pls try your best possible to be there for your children. Do not deprive your children that care and attention. E get why ooo."

Mohbad's sister-in-law wades into DNA controversy

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi's sister, Karimot, lent her voice to the DNA saga between Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased) and Omawunmi Aloba (wife of the deceased).

Karimot lambasted Mohbad's dad for his constant demand for DNA test. She also took to Instagram to chastise Nigerians for requesting a DNA test.

Source: Legit.ng