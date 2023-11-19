The Court of Appeal in Abuja unanimously nullified Caleb Muftwang's election as the governor of Plateau state

The three-member panel stated that Muftwang was not validly sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as required by the Nigerian constitution

The successful appeal was brought by APC's Nentawe Goshwe, who argued that the PDP's failure to comply with court orders regarding valid congresses before nominating candidates constituted a breach of the law

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked Caleb Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state.

In a unanimous decision on Sunday, November 19, a three-member panel nullified Muftwang's election.

The Court of Appeal has sacked PDP's Caleb Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Facebook

The court said he was not validly sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as provided by Section 285(2) of the Nigerian constitution, Daily Trust reported.

Consequently, the court declared the APC candidate the winner of the Plateau state governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The court subsequently declared Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Plateau state governorship election, according to Voice of Nigeria (VON).

Why APC's appeal was successful

Legit.ng gathers that the panel held that the appeal brought by Goshwe succeeds, explaining that the issue of qualification was both a pre and post-election matter under Section 177(c) of the Nigerian Constitution,1999 and Section 80 and 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The panel agreed with Goshwe that the failure of the PDP to comply with the order of the Plateau State High Court in Jos in suit no: PLD/J304/2020 between Bitrus B. Kaze & 11 ors vs the PDP & 24 ors directing it to conduct valid ward, local governments and state congresses before nominating its candidates for the various elective posts and the Court of Appeal order in CA/J1/93/2021 was a breach of the law.

Appeal court sacks Kano governor

In a similar development, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

The court upheld the tribunal's verdict led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The appeal court said Governor Yusuf was not qualified to contest on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Source: Legit.ng