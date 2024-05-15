Lagos State has just announced that they will be partnering with the Funke Akindele Foundation on two new projects

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the actress lost all her nominations at the recently concluded 10th AMVCA

She, has now gone on Twitter to express her appreciation, as well as anticipation of her new working relationship with the state government

Nigerian multitalented actress Funke Akindele keeps winning regardless of her drawbacks, especially her recent failure to clinch an award, the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Lagos has just announced the state's partnership with the movie star for two new profits in a new development.

Actress Funke Akindele shares her most recent achievement on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Funke shares new partnership with Lagos State

It is unclear what projects they will collaborate on, but actress Funke Akindele is ecstatic. She took to her Twitter page to share the amazing news.

She wrote:

"It was such an honor to meet with the Honorable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture for Lagos State, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and other executives of the Ministry on project collaborations between the Lagos State Government and Funke Akindele Network Limited! We are grateful for this amazing opportunity and we look forward to maximizing the Culture, Tourism and Media sectors of Lagos State."

See Funke Akindele's tweet here:

The Lagos government also announced this development on its official Twitter page. According to them, they will partner with The Funke Akindele Foundation on two new projects.

See post here:

Nigerians are reacting to Funke's news

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions. Here are some of them:

@SimisolaTomori:

"Well deserved aunty mi."

@hyrishdbigdeal

"Congrats Mama Mia."

@Eribam5:

"Good morning Sis Funke, your the tribe call Judah is now showing on Ghanaian TV i want to know if you authorized them."

@emmytex4:

"Congratulations Ma.... More wins ahead."

@DON2PAC1:

"Congratulations mama G."

@Adedayookanla:

"Lafunky superwoman."

Funke Akindele announces movie after AMVCA's loss

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has returned to movie production just hours after the 10th AMVCA edition was concluded.

Recall that Legit.ng had previously reported that she failed to clinch an award with her movie A Tribe Called Judah.

In the announcement video that was posted, she shared fun videos of her male colleagues Femi Adebayo and Joseph Benjamin changing outfits as they grooved to a song.

