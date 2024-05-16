More videos and pictures of music star Davido in Osogbo, Osun state, have continued to emerge online

Davido appeared to have discarded his flashy outfits and jewellery for the time being as pictures of him rocking traditional wares surfaced online

Owing to his new look, some of the singer's fans and followers are rooting for him to be the next governor of Osun state

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido continues to enjoy life in Osogo, Osun, his state of origin.

Recall that the DMW label boss and his best friend, the Cubana Chiefpriest, were welcomed to Osogbo by the singer's aide, Isreal DMW.

Davido visits Governor Ademola Adeleke at his office. Credit: @davido

Since his arrival, Davido has been spotted at different events in Osogbo.

The singer recently paid his uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke a visit at his office. See the picture below;

He also paid a visit to a family member, Tunagee, who is the chairman of the Osun State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC)

Below is a video of Davido arriving at an event where he was seen going on all fours to greet some elders

Unlike his usual style of rocking fancy outfits and expensive jewellery, the singer appeared to have embraced a more traditional look.

Fans react to Davido's new look

Many of the singer's fans couldn't help but gush over him as some suggested he would be the next governor of Osun state. See their comments below;

"Osun is in una family hand. No noise bcox it's PDP."

"Family Business."

"You're the next Governor of OSUN STATE 001!!"

"When Davido said his brothers are richer than him Y'all thought he was joking."

"I see Davido going into politics soon."

"When baba visit even chairman go mellow."

"Una turn government offices to family offices issokayyy."

Davido confirms lawyer's sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido finally reacted to the news that sacked his friend and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua.

Davido revealed he didn't sack his lawyer because he embezzled funds.

The DMW label boss said he and Ajudua remain friends even though they no longer work together.

