Slimcase has revealed his song featuring Wizkid will be out later this years after four years of waiting for approval

The hypeman suggested Wizkid is a perfectionist as he claimed the singer could listen to a song numerous times and still not approve it

Slimcase's revelation about Wizkid and his style of making music has stirred mixed reactions online

Nigerian singer and hypeman Oluwafemi Oladapo, better known as Slimcase, in a recent video, announced that his song with music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid is set to be out later this year.

Slimcase, while speaking on a radio show, recalled his studio experience with Wizkid, who he suggested is a perfectionist when it comes to Wizkid.

Slimcase describes Wizkid as a perfectionist. Credit: @wizkidayo @iamslimcase

Source: Instagram

The hypeman, who shared why his relationship with Wizkid is no longer as it used to be, revealed he has been waiting for the Star Boy Inc boss' approval for four years to drop the song.

Speaking about Wizkid's music-making style, Slimcase said the singer has the habit of listening to a song over and over again before deciding whether to drop it.

“Wizkid can listen to song 50 times and still not approve," Slimcase said on the show.

People react to Slimcase's comment about Wizkid

officialoathadekunle:

"Person no trust him own music na why he dey listen to am like 50 times if he trust waiting he sing and the lyrics oga go release am dey play Davido na baba don’t play."

hamzatpaid:

"Na why most of Big Wiz Music Dey Top Chart, No Be To Just De Drop Gbedu Anyhow."

anuoluwapo0418:

"Mumu wait there make dem tell you what to do oo."

issamustapha5:

"If you believe slim dey promote the song down before dropping it gather here."

stoner_3565:

"Non is better than nonsense BIG WIZZ."

callme_t_yung:

"Werey no sabi sing he de fear make we no laugh am."

Source: Legit.ng