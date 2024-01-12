The Supreme Court has ruled on the appeal seeking to sack Abba Yusf as Kano state governor

The apex court's judgment, delivered on Friday, upheld Governor Yusuf's election and returned him to office

The lead judgment by Justice Inyang Okoro also held that the issue of Governor Yusuf's membership was a pre-election matter, thereby dismissing the APC appeal

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abba Yusuf remains the duly elected governor of Kano state, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Reactions have trailed Governor Yusuf's victory at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

In its verdict, the apex court set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which nullified the election of Governor Yusuf held in the state on March 18, 2023.

A five-member panel of justices unanimously held that the lower court misunderstood the import of the purported deduction of 165,616 ballot papers in favour of Governor Yusuf.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react as Supreme Court returns Abba Yusuf

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, joined other Nigerians on social media platform X to express their views on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

Tinubu's aide @aonanuga1956 tweeted:

"Supreme Court affirms the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State."

@TheoAbuAgada tweeted:

"APC had no business approaching the court to challenge Kano governorship election outcome in the first place. They twice lost to Abba in 2019 under PDP and 2023 under NNPP.

"A man who used two different political parties to beat the hell out of you shouldn’t be joked with."

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, @BashirAhmaad tweeted:

"Following the Supreme Court's declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of Kano State, let's hope this verdict brings the best for our state, Kano, and its citizens. With Gov. Abba Yusuf now firmly in office, without distractions from any quarter, we are only expecting the best from him as we look forward to his effective governance. May Allah (SWT) guide him to be a fair and just leader for all the people of Kano."

@HaadiJimoh tweeted:

"Person go collect Wole Olanipekun and you think he will not win. Make we Dey play."

@ShuaibAzee16839 tweeted:

"THE MAN OF THE MOMENT."

@moshoodho22 tweeted:

"APC and supreme Court affirmed Kano for NNPP not because wanted to but because they dread the consequences!"

Why it's almost impossible for NNPP to win at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ibrahim Khaleel, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano state in the 2023 general elections, ruled out the chances of the NNPP winning at the Supreme Court.

Speaking in Hausa on Alkibla TV, Khaleel said though it is almost impossible for Governor Yusuf (NNPP candidate) to win at the Supreme Court, "it is good to appeal because they will have sufficient time to prepare properly for the handover".

NNPP sends message to Tinubu

Also, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP asked President Tinubu to call leaders of the APC in Kano state to order.

The party noted that APC leaders distributing souvenirs 'in anticipation of victory' at the apex court is unhealthy for the state.

APC shares' aso-ebi' ahead of Supreme Court judgment on Kano election

Legit.ng reported earlier that the APC in Kano state distributed new party dresses to members for a planned swearing-in of its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, ahead of the Supreme Court's final verdict on Kano's disputed governorship election.

The development followed fasting and animal sacrifices observed over the week by members of the APC and those of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The two parties had asked their members to pray for a favourable Supreme Court judgement.

Source: Legit.ng