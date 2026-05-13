Lagos State plans to launch a state-issued driver’s licence for improved road safety and efficiency

Motorists will choose between federal and Lagos driver’s licences, easing long processing times

Lagos Blue Line Rail sees 3.5 million passengers, signalling increased public transport adoption

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to introduce its own state-issued driver’s licence after securing approval from the Federal Government, marking a major shift in the state’s transportation and traffic management system.

Officials say the initiative is designed to improve road safety, reduce delays in the licensing process, and give motorists faster access to essential driving documentation.

Banajide Sanwo-Olu's government unveils plans to launch a state-owned driver's licence. Credit: LASG

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The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during a press briefing held in Ikeja on Monday, May 11, 2026.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to give final approval for the rollout within the next few weeks.

“Our Lagos driver’s licence will be launched in a couple of weeks as we get a nod from Mr Governor,” Osiyemi said.

Motorists to choose between federal and Lagos licence

Osiyemi explained that residents will have the flexibility to choose between obtaining the regular federal driver’s licence and the new Lagos-issued driver’s licence.

He said the move is aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing the long waiting periods many applicants currently face during licence processing.

The commissioner noted that the state has continued to witness heavy demand for driver’s licences, making it necessary to create a more efficient and responsive system.

During the review period, Lagos processed a total of 56,876 driver’s licences in collaboration with the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

This figure includes 27,067 fresh applications and 29,810 renewals, reflecting the growing number of motorists seeking legal driving documentation across the state.

In addition, 1,158 international driving permits were also processed within the same period.

Officials believe the introduction of a Lagos-specific licence will ease administrative pressure and strengthen traffic monitoring across the state.

Blue line rail hits 3.5 million passengers

Beyond driver’s licensing, the state government also provided updates on ongoing rail transportation projects aimed at reducing congestion on Lagos roads.

Osiyemi revealed that the first phase of the Lagos Blue Line Rail recorded an impressive 3.5 million passengers in 2025, highlighting rising public adoption of rail transport.

He added that the second phase of the Blue Line project, stretching from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Once completed, the full route will begin commercial operations, providing wider connectivity for commuters across the city.

Red and green line projects gain momentum

The commissioner also disclosed that the state government has procured 24 new train coaches for the Red Line project to improve passenger movement along the corridor.

The coaches are arranged in three sets of eight-coach trains and are expected to significantly boost transport capacity.

Work is also progressing on the ambitious 68-kilometre Green Line Rail project, which will connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, according to multiple reports from Vanguard and TheCable.

Sanwo-Olu's government partners with the federal government to launch its own driver's licence. Credit: LASG

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The proposed route will pass through key commercial and residential hubs, including Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and Sangotedo.

The project is expected to transform commuting in Lagos and support the state’s long-term vision of building an integrated, modern transport system for Africa’s largest city.

Lagos breaks power monopoly, grants 14 licences

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has issued 14 new electricity licences and permits to private firms across power generation, metering services, independent distribution, and mini-grid operations, signalling a major shift in the state’s electricity market.

The development is expected to introduce stronger competition for major electricity distributors such as Ikeja Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC), while also boosting power supply reliability for businesses and communities across Lagos.

The licences were presented by Alexander Ogunbiyi, chairman of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), alongside the commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Temitope George, during its maiden stakeholder engagement held on May 7 in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng