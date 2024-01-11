The Supreme Court will deliver judgement in the Kano governorship dispute on Friday, January 12, 2024

Both the tribunal and Appeal Court had sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, a chieftain of the NNPP

With the APC announced as the winner of the election, the party's members are already in a buoyant mood while their opponents are aggrieved and have sent a message to President Bola Tinubu

Kano, Kano state - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to call leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state to order.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, January 11, the ruling party in Kano accused the opposition of trying to blackmail the Supreme Court over the Kano governorship petition.

Supreme Court: NNPP slams Kano APC

The NNPP's allegation was contained in a statement by its acting national chairman, Abba Kawu Ali.

The party noted that APC leaders distributing souvenirs 'in anticipation of victory' at the apex court, is unhealthy for the state.

The NNPP's statement partly reads:

"According to reports from Kano state, leaders of the APC in the state have been distributing souvenirs like clothes, T-shirts etc which according to them is in anticipation of their ‘victory’ at the apex court.

“It is the standard norm all over the world that when a matter is before the judiciary, no party in the suit should do anything to influence the outcome by whatever means.

"Without doubt, this action by the APC, is tantamount to harassment and blackmail of the judiciary and this act should be roundly condemned by all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.

“It is the view of the NNPP that President Bola Tinubu, the leader of the APC in Nigeria should call his party leaders in Kano state to order."

Kano election: Supreme Court reserves judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the NNPP seeking to affirm its candidate, Governor Yusuf of Kano state.

Justice John Okoro, who led the five-member panel of justices, reserved the judgment after counsels involved in the matter met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

Disputed Kano election: Supreme Court's judgement date

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court fixed Friday, January 12, for judgement in the Kano state governorship election appeals.

The secretary of the legal team for the NNPP, Barrister Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, confirmed this.

Kano: ‘Ganduje using Tinubu’, Kperogi alleges

Meanwhile, US-based Nigerian scholar, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has said in fighting to wrest power from Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje is using President Tinubu and the African country’s courts as "cudgels".

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, was the presidential candidate of the NNPP during the February 2023 election. Ganduje, on the other hand, is the current national chairman of the APC and the immediate past governor of Kano.

