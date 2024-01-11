A cleric and politician, Sheikh Ibrahim Khaleel, has tipped Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win at the Supreme Court

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court will deliver judgement in the Kano 2023 governorship election appeal on Friday, January 12, 2024

Incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, risks being removed and losing the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP's) sole governorship seat in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Sheikh Ibrahim Khaleel, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano state in the 2023 general elections, has ruled out the chances of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) winning at the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12.

Speaking in Hausa on Alkibla TV, Khaleel said although it is almost impossible for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf (NNPP candidate) to win at the Supreme Court, “it is good to appeal because they will have sufficient time to prepare properly for the handover”.

Anxiety as Kano awaits Supreme Court's verdict

Yusuf lost his case at the tribunal, and the Appeal Court. Both judgements sacked him and declared APC's Gawuna the winner of the Kano election.

Legit.ng reports that Sheikh Khaleel is an Islamic scholar who has been a prominent name in Kano politics for a long time.

Before running for the governorship seat in March 2023, he expressed interest in running for governor of the state in the 2011 elections.

Predicting the outcome of the impending Supreme Court's judgement, Sheikh Khaleel said:

"It is almost impossible for Abba Yusuf to win at the Supreme Court, but it is good to appeal, for them to have enough time and prepare well for handover."

Listen to the cleric’s full interview below:

