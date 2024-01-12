The Kano state chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa, has tipped Abba Kabir Yusuf, the candidate of his party, to win at the Supreme Court

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court will deliver judgement in the Kano 2023 governorship election appeal on Friday, January 12, 2024

Incumbent Governor Yusuf risks being removed and losing the NNPP's sole governorship seat in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Amid the imminent settlement of a gubernatorial dispute, Hashimu Dungurawa, chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state, has said his party is expectant of a victorious judgement at the Supreme Court.

Speaking to The Punch in an interview published on Friday, January 12, Dungurawa said the NNPP is totally confident that 'justice will be served’ by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the NNPP's appeal on Friday, January 12. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasiru Gawuna

He said the ruling party in Kano is putting its hope in God.

His words:

“We’re very happy to have the day of the judgement coming tomorrow morning (Friday, January 12). On our side, we the NNPP, are of full confidence that justice will be done tomorrow (today).

“Our case will be similar to that of the President and that of Benue. The judgment came in their favour, so we hope something like that will happen to our case tomorrow (today), God willing.”

Furthermore, the NNPP leader asked people not to fear and eschew violence, saying:

“We Kwankwasiya people are law-abiding citizens. We are ready to allow peace to reign.”

