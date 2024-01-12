Ogun election battle takes a fresh twist as embattled Governor Abiodun decided to seek the face of God over the case against his position in the state

Legit.ng understands that the PDP's candidate Ladi Adebutu is praying that the court overturn the outcome of the Ogun state election held on March 18, 2023

The apex court's final judgement will however determine the actual winner of the state's disputed election

All eyes are focused on the Supreme Court ahead of its final judgement on the disputed governorship election.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun and his cabinet members on Thursday, January 11, resorted to prayers ahead of the apex court's final verdict in the governorship election battle.

Why Ogun Gov Abiodun is in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, had dragged Abiodun before the state's election petition tribunal, alleging that the governor did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

Adebutu is challenging the declaration of Abiodun as the winner of the Saturday, March 18 election in the state.

The PDP's appeal is however seeking to remove Governor Abiodun, who contested and was re-elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from office.

Vanguard report added that a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, adjourned to deliver judgement on the electoral dispute after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

