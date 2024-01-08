In what could be described as a bold move, the APC in Kano state has distributed celebration dresses to its members

The dress according to a recent report, was adorned with President Tinubu's cap symbol, in anticipation of the Supreme Court judgment on the Kano election

This comes as the NNPP in Kano, seeks the face of God in sealing the election victory of its candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the apex court

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano state has done the unthinkable ahead of the much anticipated Supreme Court judgment on Governor Kair Yusuf's sack.

APC and NNPP members in Kano state are hopeful for a favourable outing at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: GawunaOnline, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Kano APC is hopeful of victory in the state as its local chapters have started distributing celebration dresses to members.

The party distributed new party dresses to members for a planned swearing-in of its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, ahead of the Supreme Court's final verdict on Kano's disputed governorship election.

The development followed fasting and animal sacrifices observed over the week by members of the APC and those of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The two parties had asked their members to pray for a favourable Supreme Court judgement.

Faisal Ibrahim, a member of the APC in Kano state, anticipates Gawuna's victory at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Faisal Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, January 7, one of the party leaders in Fagge Fagge local government area (D1 ward), Ahmad Dangwarzo told Premium Times that they have distributed many such dresses to their members across the state for the planned swearing-in ceremony of Mr Gawuna.

Adding that they are confident that the Supreme Court judgement will favour their candidate just like that of the appeal court.

Possible dates for judgement in Kano, Lagos, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court was set to conduct hearings on 21 appeals concerning disputes from the recent governorship election.

The cases involving states such as Ebonyi, Plateau, Delta, Adamawa, Abia, Ogun, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, January 11.

Additionally, there is a possibility that judgments for previously heard post-election governorship appeals, including those for Kano and Lagos, among others, may be delivered on Friday, January 12.

APC beautifies Kano secretariat ahead of Supreme Court judgement

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Kano secretariat of the APC has gotten a new look, as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the state's disputed governorship election.

The party secretariat located along Maiduguri road, which barely had any scripture or picture on its building, now wears a new look.

The Kano APC secretariat has the picture of its gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, President Tinubu and the state party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

Appeal court insists on judgement sacking Governor Yusuf

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal insisted on its judgment sacking Governor Yusuf.

The Chief Registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf.

Clarifying the controversy trailing the judgment, Banbari said the clerical error in a portion of the CTC judgement did not change the unanimous decision of the three-member panel of justices that sacked Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng