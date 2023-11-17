Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

According to Daily Trust, the court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

With this verdict, Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to succeed Yusuf. Sacked Yusuf is a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Nation also noted the appellate court's judgement.

The Appeal Court said Governor Yusuf was not qualified to contest, saying that the fielding of Yusuf by the APC was a breach of the electoral law.

Following the court's judgement, jubilation erupted around the court's premises.

