Bishop David Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel explained that praise enhances human relationships with God

Winners Chapel encouraged Christians to make it a habit to praise God as He is the one deserving of praise

Legit.ng reports that the church said every time people praise God heartily, they compel God's presence

Ota, Ogun state - The Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has said if Christians desire to receive "supernatural responses" to their praise, they should ‘ensure that their heart is in it’.

Legit.ng reports that Winners Chapel International, established by the popular cleric, Bishop David Oyedepo, stated this recently via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Winners Chapel is considered one of the religious centres with the best praise and worship sessions in Nigeria. Photo credit: @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

The worship centre explained that “every time you praise God from your heart, you compel His (God's) presence.”

The church’s full post reads:

“If you want to see supernatural responses to your praise, ensure your heart is in it. Every time you praise God from your heart, you compel His presence. And when He comes, He does “fearful” things, because He is “fearful in praises, doing wonders.”

More reasons to praise God

Legit.ng reports that praise takes people's minds off their problems and shortcomings and helps them focus on God.

Many clerics encourage praise, as according to them, it should be an important part of Christians' daily spiritual meditation.

The religious leaders assert that praise causes Christians to consider and appreciate God's character, adding that the act lifts people's perspective from the earthly to the heavenly.

