The Supreme Court will, on Friday, January 12, give its final verdict on the political dispute trailing the Kano state governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

Incumbent Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, was sacked by the Court of Appeal and the state tribunal. At the same time, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the poll winner.

Things to know as Supreme Court delivers judgment on Kano governorship poll

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf and the NNPP are appealing the appellate court's verdict, and the apex court will deliver its judgment today, Friday.

However, these are five things you should know as the Supreme Court gives its verdict:

APC shares 'Aso-Ebi'

The APC in Kano state has reportedly shared 'Aso-Ebi'. a uniform of clothes for its members to wear after the judgment is delivered.

The sharing of the 'Aso Ebi' came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, showing his confidence that the outcome of the Supreme Court would favour it.

APC and NNPP supporters planned a protest and rally in Kano

Following the outcome of the Court of Appeal judgment, the NNPP and the APC supporters had planned to stage protests and rallies in the Kano metropolitan city.

However, the police stopped the move by the supporters of the two political parties after their leaders were forced to sign a peace accord.

Despite the accord, there were reports of incidences of violence in some parts of the state over the judgment of the appellate court, but the police had been able to put the situation under control so far.

Governor Yusuf may lose at the Supreme Court

Embattled NNPP Governor Yusuf may not be favoured at the Supreme Court because the apex court may not overturn the concurrent judgment that emanated from the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Ismail Balogun, a legal practitioner, held this position while speaking with Legit.ng on the growing political matters in the northwest state.

The legal icon said:

"The probability of success at the Supreme Court is shrouded in the web of uncertainty. This is because he is now dealing with two concurring judgments of the lower Courts, and the Supreme Court rarely overturns concurring judgments unless the same is perverse or there was a miscarriage of justice."

There was intense tension from the Court of Appeal's judgment

The outcome of the Court of Appeal judgment has increased the growing political tension in the state following the controversies that the oral judgment was different from what was contained in the certified copy.

Haruna Isah Dederi, the Kano state attorney general and commissioner for justice, announced the flaws in the judgment while reacting to the verdict sacking the governor.

The NNPP supporters in the state have consistently condemned the judgment even after the court addressed the issue. At the same time, the APC members have continuously celebrated the ruling as it favoured their candidates.

Police on top of the situation in Kano

The efforts and effect of the police cannot be underestimated as they continue to work towards avoiding the breakdown of law and order.

Mohammed Usaini Gumel, the commission of police in Kano, on Thursday, said that the force had increased the security level in the state to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

The police boss also expressed the readiness of the force to clamp down on anyone who attempted or plotted mayhem on the state before, during and after the Supreme Court judgment.

Mutfwang, other govs Supreme Court reserved judgment on suit to sack them

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 9, reserved judgments in the governorship election appeals against Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Plateau (Delta), while it has, before now, reserved its judgment on suit seeking to sack Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

A five-member panel presided over by Justice John Okoro said parties (Plateau and Delta) would be notified when the judgments are ready for delivery.

