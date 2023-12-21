The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the NNPP suit seeking to reverse the sacking of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Justice John Okoro-led five-member panel of the apex court ruled that

The Supreme Court on Thursday, December 21, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) seeking to affirm its candidate, Abba Yusuf, as governor of Kano.

Justice John Okoro, who led the five-member panel of justices, reserved the judgment after counsels involved in the matter met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

This counsel’s consensus was reached to make the main appeal with suit number SC/CV/1179 to be heard together with the cross-appeals that were questioning the membership of Abba Yusuf, and all parties will abide by the outcome.

Justice Okoro said that the date will be communicated to the parties.

Yusuf was sacked by the Court of Appeal in Abuja on the ground that the NNPP did not properly sponsor him. The appellate court upheld the verdict of the Kano state governorship election that nullified the election of the governor.

Justice Moore Adumein-led panel of the Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgment, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the authentic winner of the poll.

The court declared APC's Gawuna as the winner of the election following the invalidation of some votes cast in favour of Governor Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng