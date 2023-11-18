The Appeal Court voided the election of the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf in Abuja on Friday, November 17

The court held that the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the last governorship election in Kano state, Governor Yusuf, was not qualified to contest the election

The court’s final judgement has evoked a mixed reception among Nigerians, home and abroad

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - US-based Nigerian scholar, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has said in fighting to wrest power from Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje is using President Bola Tinubu and the African country’s courts as "cudgels".

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) during the February election. Ganduje, on the other hand, is the current national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past governor of Kano.

The Appeal Court affirmed the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday, Nov. 17. Yusuf is a member of the NNPP. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Farooq Kperogi

Source: Facebook

'Appeal Court's verdict removing Abba predetermined': Kperogi

Kperogi, in a piece on Saturday, November 18, described the Appeal Court’s judgement that affirmed the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state as “a predictable, premeditated, and carefully choreographed judicial charade”. Governor Yusuf is a member of the NNPP and a protege of Kwankwaso.

Kperogi wrote:

“The signs had been evident since early October that a predetermination had been made that irrespective of the facts, the flawed, preplanned judgement of the election petition tribunal must be preserved at all costs.

"For example, on October 6, the Head of the Legal Department of INEC in Kano State by the name of Suleiman Alkali wrote a curious letter stating that INEC, which had declared NNPP’s Yusuf as the validly elected winner of the governorship election in Kano, was no longer interested in defending its declaration.”

Kperogi continued:

“The second indication that this appeal court judgement was a well-rehearsed theater came when the appeal court completed its deliberations on November 6 but deferred its judgement until November 17 and then requested that security be heightened in Kano in anticipation of the publicising of its judgement. Only people in a dry run for the miscarriage of justice ask for anticipatory protection from their potential victims.

“Ganduje—of course, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s blessing—has decided to pull all strings to seize judicial victory from the jaws of electoral defeat.”

“Both the election tribunal and the appeal court are not even pretending to be fair in their judgements. They have already been handed a verdict and mandated to fish for evidence to justify it. The verdict, of course, is that NNPP’s Abba Yusuf must go and must be replaced by APC’s Nasiru Gawuna.”

Kano: Appeal Court declares new winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which removed NNPP's Yusuf from office weeks ago. With this verdict, APC's Nasir Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf.

Electoral dispute resolution in Kaduna, Nasarawa states

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele asked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna and Nasawara states to “seek the face of God for victory at the Appeal Court”.

The cleric claimed that there are dubious moves already been made by appellants.

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, shared this message via his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, November 17.

Source: Legit.ng