Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Hisbah Arrests Jigawa Commissioner with Married Woman in Uncompleted Building
Nigeria

BREAKING: Hisbah Arrests Jigawa Commissioner with Married Woman in Uncompleted Building

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

Kano state - Jigawa Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has been arrested for allegedly having love affairs with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu in an uncompleted building in Kano state.

The Kano Hisbah Director General, Abba Sufi, said Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman on Friday, October 18.

Hisbah arrests Jigawa commissioner with married woman
Hisbah arrests Jigawa commissioner with a married woman Photo credit: @NejeebBello
Source: UGC

According to The Nation, Sufi said the commissioner was arrested through intelligence tracking after the woman's husband filed a series of complaints of his “nefarious acts” with his wife.

“Yes, it is true, we have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa Commissioner, with a married woman in an uncompleted building that belongs to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Police thrown Into mourning as DPO slumps, dies in Lagos office

“Unknown to him that we were tracking him based on reports against him that we received,”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: