BREAKING: Hisbah Arrests Jigawa Commissioner with Married Woman in Uncompleted Building
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Kano state - Jigawa Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has been arrested for allegedly having love affairs with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu in an uncompleted building in Kano state.
The Kano Hisbah Director General, Abba Sufi, said Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman on Friday, October 18.
According to The Nation, Sufi said the commissioner was arrested through intelligence tracking after the woman's husband filed a series of complaints of his “nefarious acts” with his wife.
“Yes, it is true, we have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa Commissioner, with a married woman in an uncompleted building that belongs to him.
“Unknown to him that we were tracking him based on reports against him that we received,”
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.