Kano state - Jigawa Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has been arrested for allegedly having love affairs with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu in an uncompleted building in Kano state.

The Kano Hisbah Director General, Abba Sufi, said Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman on Friday, October 18.

According to The Nation, Sufi said the commissioner was arrested through intelligence tracking after the woman's husband filed a series of complaints of his “nefarious acts” with his wife.

“Yes, it is true, we have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa Commissioner, with a married woman in an uncompleted building that belongs to him.

“Unknown to him that we were tracking him based on reports against him that we received,”

