The long-awaited judgment of Kano's election dispute has been fixed for Friday, January 12, 2024

The apex court will in its judgement determine the actual winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election held in Kano state

The highest court's decision will seal the fate of the embattled Kano Governor Yusuf, who was earlier sacked by the Court of Appeal

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, January 12, for judgment in the Kano state governorship election appeals.

NNPP's Abba Yusuf and APC's Gawuna will know their fate on Friday, January 12, 2024. Photo credit: Nasir Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The secretary of the legal team for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Barrister Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, confirmed this to Daily Trust on Wednesday night, January 10.

“Yes, it is officially confirmed. They have told us to appear on Friday for the judgment. “They told us that each party should not have more than two counsels in attendance.

“This, they said is because they will be delivering seven judgments on that same Friday,” he said.

This comes after the embattled Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking.

The lower court declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasir Gawuna as the authentic winner of the Kano state governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The legal showdown is between Governor Yusuf of the NNPP and APC's Gawuna on Friday.

APC confident ahead of Supreme Court's verdict, shares ‘aso-ebi’ to members

In a daring gesture, the APC in Kano state has provided its members with festive attire featuring the emblematic cap associated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This initiative is seen in anticipation of the forthcoming Supreme Court verdict on the Kano election.

Meanwhile, the NNPP in Kano is resorting to divine intervention, seeking divine guidance to confirm its candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf's election victory at the highest court.

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Plateau Governor Mutfwang's sack

In another piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgment on an appeal filed by sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

The embattled governor sought to affirm his election, which the Court of Appeal nullified in November 2023.

Supreme Court gives verdict in appeal against Governor Alia

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Supreme Court rejected an appeal challenging the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Benue state.

The appeal was withdrawn by Sebastian Hon, the counsel representing Titus Uba from the PDP.

Uba had contested the triumph of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the APC.

