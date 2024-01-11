The fate of Abba Yusuf and his rival, Nasir Gawuna will be decided by the Supreme Court on Friday

Ahead of the apex court's final verdict, the NNPP and the APC supporters have been urged to maintain law and order, before and after the judgment is delivered

The warning is coming months after the appeal court upheld the sacking of Governor Yusuf and the declaration of APC's Gawuna as the winner of the state's 2023 election

Kano state, Nigeria - Police authorities in Kano state on Thursday, January 11, heightened security ahead of the Supreme Court’s final verdict on the disputed Kano governorship election, slated for Friday, January 12.

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, January 12, 2024, to deliver judgement on the Kano election dispute. Photo credit: Nasir Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

This is part of the efforts of the police to forestall the breakdown of law and order on Friday in the ancient city of Kano.

Ahead of the much-anticipated judgment of the apex court, the Kano state police command says it is ready to clamp down on those plotting mayhem before, during, and after the judgement, Channels TV reported.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Kano Police Commissioner Mohammed Usaini Gumel said parties in the case have also agreed to abide by the decision of the apex court.

How the court sacked NNPP's Yusuf

This comes after the embattled Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking.

The lower court declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, as the authentic winner of the Kano state governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The legal showdown is between Governor Yusuf of the NNPP and APC's Gawuna on Friday.

