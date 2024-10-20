Nigerian Army Names Abdulsalami Bagudu Acting Chief of Army Staff as COAS Lagbaja Embarks on Leave
Abuja, FCT—The Nigerian Army has announced Abdulsalami Bagudu as the acting Chief of Army Staff as Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja is on leave.
The director of Army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement released on Sunday, October 20.
Legit.ng notes that Nwachukwu disclosed as he dismissed fake reports claiming the chief of army staff, Lagbaja, is dead.
He clarified that Lagbaja is on leave, contrary to the fake reports.
The appointment of Bagudu as acting Chief of Army Staff ensures continuity in the Army's leadership and operations during Lagbaja's absence.
Bagudu is the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).
"Before proceeding on leave, necessary protocols were put in place for the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army)," Nwachukwu said.
