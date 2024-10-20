The DG of the State Security Service, Tosin Ajayi, has reportedly removed Adeboyega Fasasi from his position as Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Tinubu

Rasheed Atanda Lawal, a deputy director currently undergoing a fellowship at the National Institute for Security Studies, has been appointed as Fasasi’s replacement

Fasasi’s removal is reportedly part of a request from the DG for Tinubu to send him for a "strategic course," a common rationale for replacing top security officials

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A report filed by Daily Nigerian and published on Sunday, October 20, disclosed that the director general of the State Security Service (SSS), Tosin Ajayi, has removed Adeboyega Fasasi as the Chief Security Officer, CSO to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

State Security Service Removes President Tinubu's Chief Security Officer. Photo credit: Nigerian Presidency

Source: Facebook

How Tinubu's CSO was removed and replaced

Credible security sources who confirmed Fasasi’s removal at the weekend said he was replaced by Rasheed Atanda Lawal, a deputy director currently undergoing a fellowship course at the National Institute for Security Studies (NIIS).

The newspaper gathered that President Tinubu approved Fasasi’s removal upon request of the DG to send him for a “strategic course” — the usual premise for removing a top security official around the president.

According to sources, Lawal was due for promotion to the rank of director since July 2023, but his promotion was stood down by the former service management as he was not in the good books of the then DG.

“He is among the Deputy Directors that should have been promoted to Director since July 2023, but whose vacancies for promotion were given to their juniors like Koko, Milad and Fasasi because of favouritism,” said a source familiar with the development.

Daily Nigerian gathered that Fasasi’s removal might not be unconnected with his alleged high-handedness and stepping on many influential toes around the president.

“Fasasi has stepped on so many toes. Even the president was not so much pleased with the way he coordinates the office,” said an inside source.

New DG, new CSO tradition

According to the report, insiders said it has become the tradition of the service to change the CSO to the president when a new DG of SSS is appointed.

Recall that on Monday, August 27, President Tinubu replaced Yusuf Bichi with the appointment of Ajayi, who was, until his new role, the assistant director-general of the DSS.

The president also appointed Mohammed Mohammed to replace Ahmed Rufai as the new director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Bichi and Rufai to head the two intelligence agencies in 2018. Tinubu had retained both men in June 2023 when he fired all service chiefs and heads of security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng