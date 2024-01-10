Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Alhaji Hamza Abdu Farar Hula Bichi, dubbed a “distinguished veteran politician”, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Alhaji Hula Bichi is well known among Kano political circle.

Governor Yusuf is in a mourning mood following the death of Alhaji Hamza Abdu Farar Hula Bichi. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Yusuf mourns notable Kano indigene, Hula Bichi

Late Hula Bichi is a leader in the struggle for civil rights in the colossal northwest Nigerian state.

Reacting to the seasoned politician's demise, the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, January 10:

“I commiserate with the families of Alhaji Wada Sinkin and Alhaji Hamza Abdu Farar Hula Bichi, over their recent passing.

“The two distinguished veteran politicians fought bravely for the civic rights of their people, and they leave a significant vacuum that will take long to fill.

“May the Almighty Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen.”

