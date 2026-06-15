A Nigerian man who is now a permanent resident of Canada has recounted how he was rejected 12 times before his relocation to North America

According to the young man, he paid an application fee of N45k each time he was rejected between 2018 and 2021, but did not give up

After the United States denied him a visa despite having a scholarship, he shared how he eventually relocated to Canada in 2022

Sydney Nwosu, a Canadian permanent resident, has revealed that he was rejected 12 times before he left the country for Canada in 2022.

In a Facebook post on June 14, the Nigerian youth reflected on the numerous rejections he faced and the resources he wasted in the process.

A Nigerian man shares how he became a Canadian permanent resident after several setbacks. Photo Credit: Sydney Nwosu

Source: Facebook

Nwosu claimed that he paid an application fee of N45k on each occasion he was rejected, between 2018 and 2021, adding that he also invested his time and resources, to the point that he befriended a petrol station sales rep in order to have access to charge his laptop.

In his words:

"Between 2018 and 2021, I was rejected 12 times. On each occasion, I paid an application fee of ₦45,000…Do the mathematics with the prevailing US$/CA$/EURO/GBP to NGN exchange rate.. Should we also factor in cost implication of time and energy invested, to the extent that i had to befriend a Petrol station sales rep just to have access to power my 1977 brand laptop.

"Then came NNPC with their $cam Graduate Trainee Program, the curse I believe they still reel from till today…Omoh! Nigeria nearly kpai me. The school that eventually offered me a scholarship even withdrew the offer after I was denied a U.S. visa..."

How man became Canadian permanent resident

Narrating further, Nwosu, who refused to give up, stated that he decided to try Canada in 2022 and he got in.

After studying for two years, he secured a good job, saved a lot of money and eventually became a permanent resident. He wrote on Facebook:

"...Instead of giving up or blaming village people, I decided to try Canada in 2022, and thankfully, I was approved. I studied for two years, graduated, and secured a good job almost immediately. Within two years of graduation, I had saved more than Five times the amount spent on my relocation journey. The sweetest part? I became a Permanent Resident.

That's how the journey goes, bro. One major success can erase years of disappointment and failure. Keep doing what you're doing and don't give up. The only person who truly loses is the one who quits."

A Nigerian man reveals that he relocated to Canada in 2022. Photo Credit: Sydney Nwosu

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Canadian permanent resident's story elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Canadian permanent resident's story below:

Kevin Precious said:

"Biggest lesson in life: Don't be shocked when things get good all of a sudden. You worked. You deserve it. Enjoy."

Adaorah Okafor said:

"I’m on my way to study nursing I don’t care how long it takes the goal is to study graduate with good grades and relocate."

Simi Dahoro said:

"12 times? That's quite a number; hats off to you for the consistency. Sydney Nwosu I'm curious if you've visited the US here after securing Canadian residency, simply to get an approval after so many denials..."

Prince Loveday Nwaezeokeanu said:

"This is good.

"I always tell people not to give up. Before I saw myself in Canada, I went through a lot. But determination was the key.

"Don't allow Travel Agent to frustrate you dreams and future.

"You can start and conclude your Japa processes without travel agents. I did it.... you too can."

Cletuxx Steve Oik said:

"I feel your success story and make me to forge ahead and no matter the situation, I will definitely get to that location one day.. your content always inspires me not to give up in my pursuant."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University student who was denied a visa six times had become a medical doctor.

Man denied visa twice speaks after approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who was denied a visa twice had shared his experience after finally getting an approval at the US Embassy.

In a TikTok video posted by Lotanna, the Nigerian man, now based in the US, detailed his unusual experience at the US Embassy in Lagos.

He described the application process as highly structured, with applicants grouped according to the type of visa they applied for.

Source: Legit.ng