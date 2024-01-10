Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Aso Villa, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, has met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Bwala said he was at the Villa "to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he (Tinubu) is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country".

Atiku's man, Bwala Daniel, in an unexpected meeting with Tinubu at Villa. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

PDP's Bwala Daniel meets Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that Bwala is a former supporter of Tinubu and a one-time member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), before moving to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the electioneering for the 2023 election.

The PDP chieftain shared a picture of him in a handshake with the president. He also posted a 13-second clip of his visit to the nation's No.1 citizen.

His visit on Wednesday, January 10, to the president has elicited various reactions on social media, with some internet users confused as to where his (Bwala's) allegiance lies.

Legit.ng captures some reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@abdullahayofel wrote:

"Daniel Bwala you couldn’t stay hungry just for a year. Lmao."

@RealQueenBee_ said:

"Political Jobbers are everywhere in Nigeria."

@emmanuel_yours commented:

"Bye bye PDP. Nobody wants any "better nation", everyone just wants something for themselves."

