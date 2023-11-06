Sheikh Yusuf Ali, a prominent and revered Islamic scholar from Kano state, has reportedly passed away

Muslihu Yusuf Ali, his son, confirmed the death of the late cleric through a post shared on his social media page

The son said the deceased was a Sharia Court judge in Kano state who retired in 2009 and continued with Islamic teachings

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kano state, Nigeria - Kano state has been thrown into mourning following the death of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yusuf Ali.

Sheikh Yusuf Ali has passed away at the age of 73. Photo credit: Muslihu Yusuf Ali

Source: Facebook

The popular Kano cleric reportedly died at the age of 73.

As reported by The Punch, his demise was announced by his politician son, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, via a Facebook post on Sunday night, November 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Muslihu wrote:

"Update! ….funeral is tomorrow Monday 1:30pm at Murtala mosque kano. We pray Allah to rest his gentle soul in Jannatul firdaus Dad."

Meanwhile, the details of what led to his death were not communicated to the media.

Brief details about the late Yusuf Ali

The late Islamic scholar was born in 1950 in Gaya town, Kano state.

He began his legal career in 1974 as a Sharia court scribe. He rose through the ranks to become a chief clerk, assistant registrar, registrar, upper Sharia court judge and director at the upper Sharia court.

The late cleric then retired in 2009 and continued with Islamic teachings and offering spiritual healing.

Funeral arrangements for the late Yusuf Ali

According to his son's post, the late cleric's funeral (Jana'iza) will take place at his residence at the Tudun Maliki quarters (at Murtala mosque Kano) by 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6.

Prominent lawyer Ben Nwabueze is dead

In another similar report, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), a leading Nigerian constitutional lawyer and former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, passed on.

His demise was confirmed by the president general of Atani Town Union, Arinze Nzeli, who stated that the prominent legal icon died at his Lagos apartment at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

The illustrious legal icon had been ill for some time before the tragedy.

Nigerian Ambassador dies at 42

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, passed on.

A statement on Friday, October 20, by the media and publicity officer of the Zazzau emirate council said Bamalli died at a private hospital in Lagos. He was aged 42.

The deceased was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Source: Legit.ng