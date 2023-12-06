Asmau Sani, an 8-year-old cancer patient who caught the attention of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on social media after requesting N1.5 million in assistance, has died

Legit.ng gathered that Asma’u passed away on Wednesday, December 6, at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, where she was receiving treatment

Little Asma’u had been diagnosed with cancer of the right tibia and was being treated at the Orthopaedic hospital with chemotherapy and other treatments

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, on Wednesday, December 6, expressed his 'deep sadness' at the passing of Asmau Sani, a cancer patient.

Legit.ng learnt that young Sani died on Wednesday morning, December 6.

Asmau Sani dies at 8. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano gov mourns death of 8-year-old

According to Television Continental, Sani died at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala in Kano where she was receiving treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In November, the Kano governor visited now-late Sani, whom he called "my little friend", as she continued her recuperation before her scheduled departure to India for further treatment.

The eight-year-old caught the attention of Governor Yusuf on social media after requesting N1.5 million in assistance.

Governor Yusuf visited her at the hospital and reportedly paid her medical bills.

But providing an update on Wednesday, December 6, Governor Yusuf said Sani is dead.

The governor wrote in a tweet he signed:

"I’m deeply saddened to learn of Asmau’s passing, this morning.

"May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus. And may the family and all of us get the fortitude to bear her loss."

Gov Yusuf sacks over 3,000 ‘Illegal’ staff

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf sacked 3,234 staff said to be ineligible for civil service job.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, said the sack followed the government’s decision to implement the report of the committee on screening and verification of employment conducted by the immediate past administration in Kano.

Yusuf approves payment of gratuity to pensioners

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf approved the payment of gratuities to pensioners in the state.

Pensioners eligible for payment were urged to visit the state house this December with their documents.

Source: Legit.ng