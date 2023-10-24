Alhaji Aminu Dantata is currently mourning as one of his young granddaughters reportedly passed on to the great beyond

According to reports, Batulu Alhassan Baba Ahmad Dantata died after a long battle with sickle cell

This sad development comes a few months after the Kano elder statesman and business mogul lost his beloved wife, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata

Kano state, Kano - Business tycoon Alhaji Aminu Dantata has reportedly lost one of his granddaughters, Batulu Alhassan Baba Ahmad Dantata.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata is in deep pain following the demise of one of his granddaughters. Photo credit: Aminu Dantata

What led to Alhaji Aminu Dantata's granddaughter's death

Leadership reported that Batulu died in Kano at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with sickle cell.

The deceased, who is said to be a law graduate, is survived by her mother, Hajiya Ummul Khair Aminu Dantata, who is the first daughter of Alhaji Aminu Dantata and her father, Alhaji Baba Alhassan Ahmad Dantata.

Legit.ng understands that her funeral (Jana'iza prayer) is scheduled to take place at Koki Juma'at Mosque in Kano metropolis by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Recall that Alhaji Dantata lost his second wife, Hajia Rabi, in April this year.

As reported by The Punch, she passed away at a hospital in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

