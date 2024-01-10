President Bola Tinubu has mourned the demise of the Baba Adinni of Lagos, and chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, Shaykh Abdul-Afis Aṣamu Abou.

Shayk Abou died on Tuesday night at the age of 101, according to The Nation.

It was learned that his Janazah (burial) will be held today, Wednesday, January 10, by 2 pm at the Lagos Central Mosque.

The late scholar recently led the Executive Council of the Lagos Central Mosque to reclaim the land of the Mosque at Dodan Barracks.

However, President Tinubu, in his condolence message, said he received the news of the passing of Sheikh Abou with a heavy heart.

The president condoled with the deceased’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, as well as the Lagos State Government over this very sad loss.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President celebrates the inspiring legacy of service, duty, and sacrifice of Baba, who passed away at 101 years old, noting his extraordinary contributions to the Muslim Ummah, Lagos State, and beyond.

The statement reads in part:

“Baba dedicated his life to the service of the people. He lived a full life guided by the highest and noblest moral codes. He was a fine example for all of us. He will be sorely missed. We should take solace in Baba’s legacy and uphold his values of honesty, dignity, and sacrifice.”

