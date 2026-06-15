A Nigerian lady has wept bitterly on social media while describing her long journey to her workplace

The employee who lives in Igando but takes transportation daily to Victoria Island (VI) for her job shared her ordeal

She posted a video where she recorded herself heading to work at an early hour while tears spilled down her face

A Nigerian lady identified as @aridunu_jones has shared a video on TikTok showcasing her emotional breakdown over the rigorous daily commute she faces to reach her workplace in Lagos state.

In the video, the lady was seen sitting inside a moving vehicle with tears rolling down her cheeks as she headed to work in the morning hours.

A Nigerian lady who lives far away from her workplace cries out in pain. Photo credit: @aridunu_jones/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares struggle living far from workplace

Text overlay on her TikTok video read:

"POV: you work in VI but live in Igando 😭😭 (Mind you this was like 7:30am oo)"

Another caption on the clip emphasised her frustration with the geographic separation between her home and office, stating:

"POV you work on the island but you live in the ends of the earth"

The distance between Igando, situated in the Alimosho local government area, and Victoria Island spans over 30 kilometers, a route notorious for severe traffic congestions during peak hours.

The video highlighted the mental and physical toll that long-distance commuting inflicts on workers residing on the mainland while employed on the island.

Reactions as lady shares workplace distance

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Hiqmah_Hues said:

"You think IGANDO is far??? Bro I’m coming from ijanikin “along badagry exp” this is not me saying “who suffer pass” keep pushing. 😩"

Onyinyechi said:

"I stay at Epe, I work at Badadry. Sis, be thankful ohh."

confession with chris said:

"I stay at Ijebu Ode and come to work in Lekki every day."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ibadan-based lady who works in Lagos shares ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared a video showing her daily "travel" from Ibadan to her workplace in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng