A young lady celebrated as she completed her studies and bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan

She shared how she first gained admission in 2012 and bagged an HND before entering UI to study her dream course

The fresh graduate opened up about her UTME experiences and how she initially struggled in school

A Nigerian lady, Oluwatunmise Adeusi, shared her experience as she bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared her academic journey as she completed her studies in Medical Laboratory Technology.

A University of Ibadan student who first got admitted in 2012 finally bags degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwatunmise Adeusi

Source: UGC

UI student bags degree, shares academic journey

On her LinkedIn page, Oluwatunmise Adeusi shared how she initially gained admission to study science laboratory technology.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“11-05-2026, exactly a month ago, I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession. While the induction ceremony lasted only a few hours, the journey to that moment spanned over a decade.

"I've always wanted to become a Medical Laboratory Scientist. However, due to lack of proper guidance and mentorship, my path took a few detours.

"In 2012, I gained admission to study Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), believing it would provide the fulfillment I was looking for. But during my industrial training search, I noticed that many diagnostic laboratories were reluctant to accept SLT students. That experience made me realize I still hadn't found what I truly wanted 😱.

"Determined to move forward, I wrote another JAMB examination in 2016 and gained admission to study Microbiology at FUNAAB. Eventually, I chose the HND route in Microbiology, graduated in 2018 with very good grades, and was grateful for the achievement. Yet, deep down, I knew my dream remained unchanged.

"Then came 2020. A strong desire to pursue what I had always wanted could no longer be ignored. I applied through Direct Entry to study Medical Laboratory Science at the University of Ibadan—the first and best. Getting admitted felt like a dream come true. But my first year in UI nearly became the end of that dream🥺.

"I struggled academically. My grades were disappointing, and for the first time, I questioned whether I had made the right decision. I considered giving up and walking away.

"Thank God for a few people who believed in me even when I struggled to believe in myself. Their encouragement helped me regain my footing, and I gave it another shot.

"After then, things got better with every passing level. The lessons became clearer, my confidence grew, and the results gradually reflected the effort.

"Today, as I reflect one month after my induction, I'm not just celebrating becoming a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist. I'm celebrating resilience. I'm celebrating courage. I'm celebrating the decision to start again when it would have been easier to settle."

A Nigerian lady celebrates as she finally bags a degree in her dream course. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwatunmise Adeusi

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng