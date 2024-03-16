President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly agreed not to merge the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno state with the Nigerian Defence Academy, Abuja

Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said he made the request to the president during his meeting

Zulum pleaded that the Nigerian Army University should be converted to a conventional university

State House, Abuja - Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has agreed not to merge the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno state with the Nigerian Defence Academy, Abuja.

Zulum stated this after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Friday, March 15.

The governor said the meeting became necessary following the plan to implement the Stephen Oronsaye Report 12 years after it was submitted to the federal government, The Punch reported.

The implementation involves consolidating, integrating, abolishing, and relocating various government agencies. ⁣

Zulum said:

“So I have seen the President. We pleaded that the Nigerian Army University should be converted to become a conventional university under the Federal Ministry of Education, rather than collapsing it with the Nigeria Defence Academy.

“And I’m happy to inform you that the President has directed me to write to him on this very important matter so that he will consider the request from the people.”

He added that the large population from Southern Borno's chances of getting a tertiary education will be in jeopardy should the Nigerian Army University be merged with NDA.

Orosanye Report: List of agencies to be merged

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government had sought reforms to help cushion the rising economic hardship that has hit the civil sector. On Tuesday, February 27, the federal government adopted the comprehensive execution of the Oronsaye report.

The list released by the presidency confirmed that two agencies were scrapped, and others merged and subsumed.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris disclosed this information to State House correspondents following Monday's Federal Executive Council meeting at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. ⁣

