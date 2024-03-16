Daniel Bwala, the ex-spokesperson for the now-defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, reflected on his decision to endorse PDP in 2023 polls

He stated in a live interview on national television that he had no regrets supporting the opposition party

The lawyer said he has accepted his fate and his decision to join the PDP at the time was based on his conviction

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the now-disbanded Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, reiterated that he had no regrets working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate.

He emphasised the necessity for Nigeria to achieve safety and security ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bwala has called for prompt solution to insecurity before 2027 polls. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He made these remarks during an interview on Arise Television last Friday.

While acknowledging President Bola Tinubu's administration for its efforts, Bwala expressed no remorse for his decision to align with Atiku Abubakar

As quoted by Vanguard, he said:

“I have no regret going to PDP or supporting Atiku, I do my things based on conviction and at the end of the day, if it doesn’t work out, I accept my fate.

“The reality I have accepted now is that this politicking is gone, and because of the crisis in Nigeria, the only way we can have a 2027 election is when Nigeria is safe and secure."

Why Bwala chose Tinubu over Atiku

He stated that he had supported President Tinubu because of his political ideology of working with the opposition to achieve the Nigerian dream of the country's founding fathers.

Bwala said:

“I saw that this president I supported in APC is trying to ensure he rewrites the wrongs of the past administration.

“When he said he wanted all opposition to come together for nation building, I felt it was the right time to look at nation’s building rather than politicking. There must be a Nigeria before we do politics.”

"Stop associating Bwala with me": Atiku warns media

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has warned the media and general public to desist from describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide.

The former PDP presidential candidate maintained that Bwala was only a spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation in the 2023 election.

A statement from Atiku's media office said Bwala's job as campaign spokesperson ended after the election, adding that the media should stop referring to him as his aide.

