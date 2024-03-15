President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to sack non-performing security chief in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fire any security chief who fails to live up to expectation.

The secretary of the forum, Alphonsus Oga Eba said this following the high rate of kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

He made this known while speaking with House correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, on Friday, March 15.

As reported by The Punch, the Chairman of Cross Rivers state chapter of the APC, said:

“Where a District Police Officer or a Commissioner of Police or whoever that is in control of whatever security architect at whatever level is found wanting, Mr. President should wield the big stick.”

Eba commended President Tinubu for his moral and financial support to security agencies in his attempt to address kidnappings and other crimes, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking further about the details of their meeting with the president, he said:

“But we came with one humble piece of advice that we gave to Mr. President today as Forum chairman to say that nobody expects Mr. President as Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to carry arms and go to the battlefield.

“That is why he has his lieutenants, as security agencies in various areas and what we have told Mr. President today, by way of advice, that it is time for people to be held accountable for their actions.”

