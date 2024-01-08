President Bola Tinubu has suspended Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, following an allegation of financial misconduct, making her the third appointee this administration will remove or suspend.

Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the suspension of Edu in a statement on Monday, January 8, adding that it was with immediate effect and directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation on the allegation against her.

Names of appointees suspended by Tinubu and why Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Betta Edu, Concerned Nigerian

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu suspends Betta Edu, humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation minister

There has been an allegation that the 37-year-old minister was involved in a controversial N585,198,500.00, which was disbursed into a personal account.

Edu, the youngest minister in Tinubu's cabinet, was alleged to have signed a letter directing Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, to transfer the money to one Oniyelu Bridget as the grant meant for vulnerable groups in four states.

While Madein confirmed that the request to make certain payments was received from the office of the humanitarian minister, her office did not act on it.

However, Edu would not be the first appointee of Tinubu to be suspended from office in a short period. Below are others President Tinubu had appointed and suspended.

Engr. Imam Kashim Imam

Kashim Imam, appointed by President Tinubu on Friday, October 13, as the chairman of the Federal Road Management Authority (FERMA) Board of Directors, was one of the casualties whom the presidency announced his removal on Thursday, October 19.

Imam is a 24-year-old fresh and first-class graduate of Engineering from Brighton University in the United Kingdom.

The appointment of the son of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Borno State was criticised by many who considered him too young and inexperienced for such a high-profile position because he had just finished his NYSC in 2022.

Halima Shehu

President Bola Tinubu announced the suspension of Shehu as the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency (NSIPA) following the allegation of financial misconduct.

She was suspended three months after the Senate confirmed her to be chairman of NSIPA.

See the statement from the presidency announcing Edu's suspension:

El-Rufai other Tinubu's appointees whose names were withdrawn

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu had made appointments a routine since he assumed office. Almost every week, names of new appointees are revealed, either for one agency or government parastatals.

However, some of the president's appointees have been removed after their nomination.

Political pundits attributed the development to a lack of coordination and proper verification before such announcements were made.

