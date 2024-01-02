Nigeria's interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to ensure that Nigerians can start applying for international passports online from Monday

Tunji-Ojo on Tuesday stated that he and the Comptroller General of the NIS, Wura-Ola Adepoju, have inspected the facilities designed for the commencement of the automation

Some Nigerians have commended the minister for the innovation while reacting to the revelation on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - Olubuni Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has expressed the readiness to ensure that Nigerians start getting their international passport without human contact from Monday, January 8.

The minister, on Tuesday morning, December 2, said he inspected the facilities of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) alongside Wura-Ola Adepoju, the Comptroller General of the Service.

Tunji-Ojo then said:

"This is coming ahead of the automation of the passport application process, which will begin on January 8, 2024, where Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact."

Nigerians commend Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the minister's post to celebrate the announcement.

Francis Ekpenyong said the move had shown that 2024 is a brighter year for Nigerians and expressed optimism to see the action come to reality. He tweeted:

"2024 we here, let’s hit the ground running. I can’t wait for this great feat to be achieved."

Adedoyin Alimi also expressed his happiness about the development, adding that he hoped Nigerians that Nigerians would comply. He said:

"This is a great feat. I honestly pray for compliance and processing of these registrations because I know our people."

Olabode Olajide asked about the fate of the Nigerians in the diaspora and those who have applied for the passport before now. He noted:

"Will Nigerians in the diaspora also be able to use this from 8th January? What happens to those who have applied for renewal and awaiting an appointment?"

Idris Adekunle called on the minister to look at the Festac office of immigration. He said:

"Sir, please look into the operation of the Festac passport office in Lagos. They are not processing the passports of those who did their pre-online registration themselves. Their files are kept in servicom unit. Please work on this, sir."

Stephen Ikechukwu commended the minister for the innovation. He stated:

"Well done, Hon Minister, for your dedication and innovative approach to your mandate.

"Just a quick one, will this automation service for passport application & processing go live globally or just for applications made in Nigeria?"

