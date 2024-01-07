President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the payment of outstanding salaries and wages for the various national teams, including the Super Eagles

According to a key cabinet member, the President has approved N12 billion for payment of owed wages and bonuses

Legit.ng reports that this move comes at a crucial time for the Super Eagles, as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is just six days away

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and governance issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N12 billion outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s national teams of various sports, which includes the Super Eagles and others.

This is according to a social media post by the Tinubu Media Centre on Sunday, January 7.

Tinubu has 'cleared' N12 billion outstanding payment for the Super Eagles, and other sports national teams. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu directs clearing of Super Eagles' debts

The post said the payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances, and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and the under-20 national team.

The Nation reported that the minister of sports development, John Owan-Enoh, confirmed the president's action.

This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is billed to start later in January in Ivory Coast.

Check out some reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to the development below:

@behumble18 wrote:

"and promises due “for “ the...Good news, Batified."

@Biodunford said:

"It's commendable that President @officialABAT has approved the N12 billion payment to clear outstanding dues for Nigeria's national teams, ensuring support and financial stability, especially crucial as the Super Eagles gear up for the Africa Cup of Nations."

Lanre Adeyemi commented:

"Forward-thinking President. Getting the job done."

Tinubu congratulates Osimhen, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu congratulated Vicor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Nnadozie Chiamaka for making Nigeria proud at the CAF 2023 Awards.

The President commended the trio for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the continent.

Tinubu, wife receive Oshoala at Bourdillon

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, hosted six times African women's player of the year, Oshoala, at their residence in Lagos.

The Barcelona star presented her CAF award to Tinubu and his wife.

Super Eagles legends storm Kano for Tinubu

Meanwhile, over 27 former Super Eagles players arrived in Kano to show support for Tinubu.

Those present included Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju, and Emmanuel Babayaro.

Source: Legit.ng