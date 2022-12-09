Some Super Eagles legends have arrived the northern city of Kano for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign tour

Among them are Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju, and Emmanuel Babayaro

The former footballers were welcomed by the former Majority Leader in the Kano State House of Assembly, Baffa Agundi, who made an important promise to them

Kano - Over 27 former Super Eagles players have reportedly arrived in Kano to kick off the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign tour which will take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the northern city.

Those present, according to The Punch, included Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Babayaro, amongst others.

Julus Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju other Super Eagles legends stormed Kano to campaign for APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @Gen_Buhar

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that they were welcomed by the former Majority Leader in the Kano State House of Assembly, Baffa Agundi.

Tinubu 2023: APC chieftain makes important promise to Super Eagles legends

A statement by the Tinubu Support Group indicates that Agundi expressed delight at the former footballers' arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He promised to make their stay in the state memorable as they embark on the tour in support of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Agudi described the players as one of the best things to happen to the country, adding that they brought joy to every home in Nigeria during their playing days.

Nigerians react on Twitter

Odili Chiejine Friday, @ChiejineFriday, claimed:

"It's called Appearance fees."

ola laycan, @LaycanOla, said:

"If any of the attendees has his family in Nigeria or lives in Nigeria like any ordinary Nigerian in the street, such should raise up his hand. Nigerians are enemy of Nigerians.

"Nevertheless, everyone is for someone. I am fully Obidient. In ObiDatti government I rely!"

Paul Luka, @PaulLukadosso, said:

"Football time In Kano."

Humphrey De First, @HumphreyFirst, said:

"Cash out season."

2023 presidency: PDP senator asks youths to vote for Tinubu

In another report, the senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked youths across the country to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, saying he has friendly policies for them.

Nnamani, a senator elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the former governor of Lagos state has shown that he has what it takes to come up with youth-friendly policies.

He said Tinubu on the assumption of office as Lagos governor in 1999 embarked on a series of sustainable policies towards addressing the high unemployment rate, sense of instability, and youth bulge that were unusual challenges for the class of 1999.

Source: Legit.ng