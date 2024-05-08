Burna Boy has taken delivery of his Roll Royce Cullinun and shown it off to his fan in a lovely video

In the clip, the singer was sitting on the boot of the expensive ride while someone was displaying the interior

The singer wrote “Welcome Odogwu” as they also showed off the remaining cars the singer has in his garage

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has shown that he is a lover of the good things of life with a video of his latest ride.

The Grammy Award winner’s Roll Royce Cullinan which was worth millions of Naira has finally arrived in Nigeria. In the viral clip, he was seen sitting in the boot of the car and enjoying what he was taking.

At a point, he showed off the lovely inner part of his posh ride and some of the compartment it has.

Burna Boy's Rolls Royce arrives Nigeria. Photo credit @burnboygram

Burna Boy welcomes his car home

While the recording was going on, he wrote “Welcome home Odogwu” in the video.

The automobile which had red interior came in black colour. The singer shared the compartment where he kept his drink and glass cups. They would be used anytime he was driving the car.

Recall that Burna Boy showed off a new Roll Royce which had customised diamond spirit on it a few months ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy's new whip. Here are some of the comments below:

@henrosion_077:

"Biggest."

@omodiva:

"Very quiet billionaire."

@lumideeo:

"You for say 2.3 kobo not million naira."

@_moorenoah_vii:

"Odogwu nor be nick game."

@princessmint65:

"All na still vanity."

@lilmarvo___:

"The garage play is crazy !!"

@sir_mee_:

"No b only 2.3 billion na 99 trillion werey."

@big_msb:

"Only wiz and burna makes good music."

@winston_ks:

"Burna boy too lie…even 2025 rolls Royce cullinan no pass 550k usd.'

@billion__autos_:

"Davido past."

@olanrewajup95:

"Una dey pj like say na corolla."

Burna Boy buys Rolls-Royce for Stefflon

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had allegedly bought a Rolls-Royce for his ex-lover Stefflon Don.

The female rapper had made headlines after she showed off the new whip. However, it was later alleged that Burna Boy bought the automobile.

The new whip came as a sign that the two were planning to get together again after they fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng