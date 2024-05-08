Former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has been accused of manipulations and fraudulent approvals

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, said there were a lot of manipulations and fraudulent approvals during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shittu said many of the approvals did not emanate from Buhari.

Shittu said people close to Buhari conspired with Emefiele Photo credit: @HMAdebayoShittu/@MBuhari

He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, May 7.

“Let me tell you, there were a lot of manipulations, and we even heard that a lot of the so-called approvals did not emanate from President Buhari.”

Speaking further, Shittu said people close to Buhari conspired with the then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to carry out the fraudulent approvals, The Punch reports.

“There were a lot of manipulations and fraudulent approvals which did not emanate from the President.

“I am telling you confidently that a lot of it did not get his attention.

“There were a lot of people around the President who exploited their relationship with the President and conspired with the then-CBN governor.”

Shittu urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to wade into the matter and “probe properly”.

The former minister said:

“I hope the EFCC will probe properly as to how these things happen without the President knowing.”

How Emefiele spent N18.9bn to print N684.5m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC filed a fresh suit against Emefiele at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the new suit, the anti-graft agency alleged that the embattled ex-CBN governor printed N684,590,000 at the rate of N18.96 billion.

Emefiele was alleged to have broken the law with the intent of hurting the Nigerian public during the implementation of the new naira note policy.

