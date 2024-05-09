The 27 lawmakers who decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been told they have no power to impeach Governor Sim Fubara

A group of 60 federal lawmakers said the 27 pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers lost their seats after they defected to the APC

The spokesman for the group, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the call for Fubara's impeachment is a call to anarchy that will lead to the collapse of democracy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A group of 60 federal lawmakers said the 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly lacked the powers to serve Governor Siminalayi Fubara's impeachment notice.

The 27 lawmakers, who decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike.

The spokesman for the group and member representing Ideato South/North Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the impeachment notice is a call to anarchy which might lead to the collapse of democracy.

Ikenga called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and prevent a repeat of what led to the collapse of democracy in the 70s and 80s, The PUNCH reports.

“The call for the impeachment of the governor is a call to anarchy that will lead to the collapse of democracy if the President doesn’t call them to order.

He added:

“The President needs to intervene because it is issues like these that led to the collapse of democracy in the 70s and 80s. If they are popular, they should contest fresh elections.”

The federal lawmaker said 27 lawmakers have lost their seats and have no legal backing to impeach Governor Fubara.

He quoted Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states that a member of the house assembly shall vacate their seats if they join another party.

“Unless there is a supreme order of the court, these 27 lawmakers have lost their seats. We cannot allow this absurdity because the APC minister is working with the president and you now want to overthrow a legitimate Governor."

Wike not obeying peace accord

As reported by Leadership, he alleged that while Fubara has kept to the peace accord signed with President Tinubu, Wike has refused to do the same.

“These clowns as far as we are concerned, are still moving about freely parading themselves because of Governor Fubara’s mercy and largely in obedience to the peace accord brokered by President Bola Tinubu to end the political crisis in Rivers state. However, while the Governor has stuck to the accord, his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike has not, with what his loyalists are doing.”

