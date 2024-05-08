An old post of Wizkid expressing his emotions towards Nollywood actress turned-politician Tonto Dikeh re-emerged online

In the viral content, a young Wizkid wished the movie star a good morning and spoke on how music he cherished her

Numerous reactions to the throwback moment alleged that the two celebrities once dated, with other juicy reports

A couple of mischievous Nigerians went down memory lane to unearth a post singer Wizkid made specially for Nollywood actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh.

Legit.ng reported that the musician's arch-rival, Davido, trended online over a similar incident involving the movie star.

Wizkid trended over old post made about Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The only difference is that Wizkid's post was made a year (2010) before Davido's own (2011).

In the dug-out tweet, the Made in Lagos confessed his love for the light-skinned thespian and noted how she was the only one that mattered to him.

"Morn to you, my one and only love @tonolet. Love you B, kisses, hehe."

See his old post below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's old tweet

Some of the reactions claimed that the singer and the actress once dated, and sketches of their relationship made it to the media.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions here:

sam_ceemelody:

"Tonto was Wizkid sugar mommy back then. He bought one car for Wizkid that time."

preshurgh:

"Wizkid dated tonto back then na wizkid was a legend and still is. Person way dey trend for the pass 15yrs na joke to yall."

aniekemeudoinyang:

"Let's not lie, Tonto used to act very eroticc movies back then, so it's understandable."

suaveskin.co:

"Wuna don forget say Wizzy and Tonto “mojumba bajumba” briefly?"

official_benex:

"Wizkid dated her."

princechike12:

"@official_benex not dated, she was chopped."

shinaayomie:

"All these small boys never start using social media then . When wizkid dated tonto . Banky toasted tonto and tonto said na wizkid he want . Omo naijaloaded and linda carry the gist then . Who remember this gist ???"

blaccbliss:

"Davido always want what wiz want lmao he wanna do twin by force."

stricamiles:

:She bought car for wiz then later collect his car when wiz broke up with her only gen z Won't know the story."

Siri announces best artist in Nigeria

A gathering of curious Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri on who the finest musician was in the country.

A video showed the young men shirtless on a hot afternoon as they circled one of them who had an iPhone

Siri's response revealed that the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid was the greatest artist in the country.

