The presidency has said the relevant authorities are investigating the alleged financial irregularity involving the transfer of N585.189 million by Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs

Legit.ng reports that the transfer contravenes various sections of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009, which are meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption

President Bola Tinubu’s top aide, Bayo Onanuga, said appropriate action would be taken after the investigation

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has said that it is investigating Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

A leaked memo revealed that Edu, in December 2023, requested Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant general of the federation, to transfer the money from the National Social Investment office account to the UBA account of Bridget Oniyelu Mojisola, the accountant of a federal government poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Edu: “Appropriate action will be taken" - Presidency

The project is under Edu’s ministry.

The transfer contravenes various sections of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009 meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption in government business.

Providing an update on the saga, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, told Daily Trust in a report published on Sunday, January 7:

“The matter is under investigation.

“Appropriate action will be taken thereafter.”

Betta Edu: "Momentous moment for Tinubu" - Kperogi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US-based Nigerian professor, Farooq Kperogi, called on President Tinubu to “fire” Edu over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

Kperogi said it is a momentous moment for Tinubu.

Edu reacts to NSIPA N3bn corruption scandal

Legit.ng also reported that Edu said she has no connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30b corruption as false and unfounded.

The minister said fifth columnists who have the intention of tarnishing her reputation and integrity are responsible for the allegation.

AGF speaks on Edu's N585m payment request

Meanwhile, Madein admitted to receiving an N585.198 million payment request from Edu.

Madein, however, denied honouring the request to pay the said amount to the personal account of Oniyelu Mojisola.

