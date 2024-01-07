President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demanded a thorough investigation of the ministry of humanitarian affairs headed by Betta Edu

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough probe of Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, and her ministry, over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement on Sunday evening, January 7.

Below are the key points from the FG's statement:

Tinubu takes the issue most seriously. President Tinubu is transparent and accountable to Nigerians. Tinubu is committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilised effectively and efficiently to address the needs of citizens. The president directed a thorough investigation of Edu's matter. The ministry of information and national orientation is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the federal government. The Tinubu administration will provide updates about the progress of the investigation. The investigation process would be fair and unbiased. The findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public.

Edu: “Appropriate action will be taken" - Presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency said that it is investigating Edu.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, stated that appropriate action would be taken upon completion of the investigation.

Edu reacts to alleged corruption scandal

Legit.ng also reported that Edu said she has no connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30 billion corruption as false and unfounded, adding that fifth columnists who have the intention of tarnishing her reputation and integrity are responsible for the allegation.

AGF speaks on Edu's N585m payment request

Meanwhile, Madein admitted to receiving an N585.198 million payment request from Edu.

Madein, however, denied honouring the request to pay the said amount to the personal account of Oniyelu Mojisola.

