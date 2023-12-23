The Nigerian Army Council recently promoted 47 Brigadier Generals to Major Generals

Also in addition, 75 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier General and their promotion follows the retirement of 113 generals on Wednesday, December 20

Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In a significant move, the Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 47 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals.

Nigeria Army elevates officers to the rank of generals. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Additionally, 75 Colonels have been elevated to the status of Brigadier General, marking a notable reshuffling within the military hierarchy.

These promotions follow the retirement of 113 generals earlier in the week, ushering in a new era of leadership within the Nigerian Army.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, a statement issued on Friday, December 22, by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the council approved the promotions of the senior officers on Thursday, December 21.

He noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, urged them to redouble their efforts to justify their elevation and the confidence reposed in them.

According to him, those promoted to the rank of Major General include:

Brig Gen WB Etuk, Commandant Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management Brig Gen JE Osifo, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration Brigadier General WM Dangana Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe Acting Chief of Military Intelligence Brig Gen ASM Wase Deputy Director General Land Forces Stimulation Centre Nigeria Operations Brig Gen MA Abdullahi Commandant Depot Nigerian Army Brig Gen BI Alaya Commander Command Engineering Depot Brig Gen AO Oyelade Director Personnel Planning Army Headquarters Department of personnel Management Brig Gen OO Arogundade Commandant Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Brig Gen EI Okoro Commander 13 Brigade Brig Gen CR Nnebeife Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited and Brig Gen FU Mijinyawa Director Plans Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.

Others are;

Brig Gen MT Abdullahi Commander 50 Space Command Brig Gen M Adamu Commander 32 Brigade Brig Gen ND Shagaya Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport Brig Gen ME Onoja Office of the CDS and Brig Gen MO Erebulu Acting Director Psychological Warfare Defence Headquarters.

Those elevated to the rank of major general

Also elevated to the rank of Major General are;

Brig Gen BA Ilori Commander of Army Headquarters Garrison Ordnance Services, Brig Gen MO Ihanuwaze Director Budget Army Headquarters, Brig Gen O Nwachukwu Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Brig Gen SI Musa Director Legal Service (Army), Brig Gen M Galadima Commander Command Finance Office and Brig Gen AP Ahmadu Commander 1 Division Ordnance Service.

Officers elevated to the rank of colonel

Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are:

Col Nwakonobi Chief of Staff Headquarters 3 Brigade Col MC Akin Ojo Commander of 41 Engineer Brigade Col BM Madaki Deputy Director Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team Col MO Edide Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria Col KE Inyang Commander 76 ST Brigade, Col OO Nafiu Chief of Staff Office of the Chief of Army Staff Col PA Zipele Commander Signal Operations Command Col OA Onasanya Acting Command Guards Brigade Col MI Amatso Deputy Director Department of Civil Military Affairs Col CM Akaliro Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, Col NE Okoloagu Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria Col AS Bugaje Acting Director Special Forces Infantry Corps Centre Col AM Kitchner Commander 6 Division Finance and Account Col SJ Dogo Deputy Chief of Staff Operations Headquarters 82 Division and Col JN Garba Commander 32 Brigade Garrison.

The officiers elevated to the rank of Brigadier General

Others elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are;

Col PT Gbor Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade. Col SO Okoigi Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps Col AF Maimagani Acting Director Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic) Col PO Alimekhena Headquarters 81 Division Col BI George Acting Director Directorate of Dental Services Headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps Col IB Gambari Headquarters 63 Brigade and Col AY Emekoma Participant Senior Executive Course 45 National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

"Prayers have been our spiritual backing," CDS Musa reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, recently hosted the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The President of CAN, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, led the delegation, expressing gratitude for the CDS's previous visit to the Association's Headquarters.

Okoh said the CDS's visit has resulted in positive outcomes, fostering a stronger sense of belonging for CAN and enhancing mutual understanding in addressing security challenges.

113 generals retire from Nigerian Army, Defence Minister Badaru reacts

In another report, the Nigerian Army announced the retirement of 113 generals on Tuesday, December 19.

These generals were praised for their accomplishments in serving Nigeria and upholding their oaths.

The minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, at a gathering where the generals were honoured, said he'd ensure the swift payment of their pension.

Source: Legit.ng