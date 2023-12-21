President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended following the recommencement of operation at the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers state

A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, congratulated Tinubu for fulfilling his promise

Abubakar, who is the DG of the Atiku The Light Organisation, also commended the GCEO of NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, has reacted to the recommencement of operation at the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers state.

Abubakar commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari for the development.

The DG of the Atiku The Light Organisation congratulated President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise.

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @jrnaib2, on Thursday, December 21.

“It's a good news that Port Harcourt Refinery recommences operation, I commend the President and the GCEO of NNPCL for fulfilling their promise. Congratulations Nigeria”

Port Harcourt refinery to begin operation in December

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kyari assured that the Port Harcourt refinery will take off in December 2023.

He gave this assurance while meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, November 23.

The Port Harcourt refinery has undergone a $1.5 billion upgrade after Italy's Tecnimont was awarded the contract to carry out the work in 2021.

NNPC gives update on Port Harcourt Refinery

Legit.ng also reported that the NNPCL said the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will start operations this December despite the pessimism expressed by many Nigerians.

Ibrahim Onoja, managing director of the refinery, disclosed this while giving an update in a television broadcast. He said the NNPC's chief executive officer, Mele Kyari, assured the Port Harcourt refinery will come on stream by the end of the month.

New facts emerge on Port Harcourt Refinery

In a similar development, Onoja said that over 75% of the Port Harcourt Refinery has been completed.

He said workers now run day and night shifts and have completed most of the procurement, with 98% delivered.

Onojo stated that the refinery repairs have been ongoing since April 2021, saying that 3000 workers work on the project, recording 8.3 million person-hours with zero lost time to injuries.

