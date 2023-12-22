The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has pledged to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against insecurity.

The leadership made this pledge of the association during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

CDS Musa, on the other hand, affirmed that the prayers of the spiritual leaders have been sustaining the troops as he appealed to them for more prayers.

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, recently hosted the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The President of CAN, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, led the delegation, expressing gratitude for the CDS's previous visit to the Association's Headquarters.

Okoh said the CDS's visit has resulted in positive outcomes, fostering a stronger sense of belonging for CAN and enhancing mutual understanding in addressing security challenges.

Additionally, Okoh noted that the visit has played a role in bridging gaps within Christian communities.

The CAN President said:

"We need peace, without peace we cannot pursue any developmental projects and we need peace to move forward."

CAN pledges support in fight to combat insecurity

He reassured the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) that there had been notable advancement in the Church's efforts to combat criminal activities in the country during his tenure.

Responding to this, General Christopher Musa emphasised that spiritual support through prayers has played a crucial role in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) successes.

He urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to persist in their prayers, especially for the AFN.

The CDS also emphasised the need for righteous actions among Nigerians to address the security challenges the nation faces effectively.

He underscored that the AFN's mandate is to safeguard all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Concluding his statement, the CDS affirmed his dedication to ongoing meaningful engagements with the association to contribute to lasting peace in Nigeria.

