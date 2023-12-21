Days after sacking all the directors in the agencies under the aviation ministry, Festus Keyamo, the minister, has released the list of new appointees

The appointees' list was released on Thursday, December 21, via the official X handle of the Ministry of Aviation

These new directors have been tasked with curbing the ills prevalent in the aviation sector

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has introduced new directors for five agencies within the ministry following the recent dismissal of some directors.

The affected agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The government issued a statement on Thursday, December 21, in Abuja, signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, announcing these appointments.

The statement reads:

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb. (U.K), has released the list of newly appointed Directors of the Agencies under the Ministry.

“All the newly appointed Directors are to get in touch with the Director, Human Resource Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment as the appointment is with immediate effect."

Keyamo sacks Buhari's appointees

Last week, the government removed the heads of the mentioned agencies from their positions, with one individual currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new Directorate, the Cargo Services, has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector.

