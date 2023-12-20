The Nigerian Army announced the retirement of 113 generals on Tuesday, December 19.

These generals were praised for their accomplishments in serving Nigeria and upholding their oaths.

The minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, at a gathering where the generals were honoured, said he'd ensure the swift payment of their pension.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - At least 113 Generals from the Nigerian Army are retiring, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, commended their dedication and sacrifices for the country's stability.

During a Regimental Dinner Night in Abuja on Tuesday, December 19, the Minister assured the retiring officers of the timely disbursement of their pension entitlements.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammaed Badaru, revealed that pensions and gratuity would be paid in earnest. Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to a statement from Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, a group of military officers consisting of one General, one Lieutenant General, 67 Major Generals, and 44 Brigadier Generals has retired from the Nigerian Army after a year of commendable and unblemished service to the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The minister encouraged the retirees to consider their next life phase carefully, assuring them of the government's commitment to timely pension payments.

Badaru's message to retired generals

Governor Badaru thanked the retirees for their outstanding service and patriotism and commended their spouses for their resilience.

He emphasised the importance of the Armed Forces' loyalty in upholding democracy in Nigeria and globally, highlighting the Armed Forces' positive influence in West Africa and on the international stage.

The minister remarked that the event provided the Nigerian Army with an opportunity to reflect on its service and the profound dedication demonstrated by the retiring senior officers.

He mentioned that the knowledge and expertise acquired during their military service and their commitment to diversity would serve as a solid foundation as they retire.

Badaru affirmed the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare of both active and retired military personnel.

Army chief hails retired generals for accomplished service to Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, urged the retired senior officers to be thankful to God and the Nigerian Army for their successful careers in the noble profession of arms, reaching a point of honourable disengagement.

He acknowledged the support and patience of the officers' wives and families on the home front.

General Lagbaja thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the Defence Ministers for their unwavering support of the Nigerian Army.

He reiterated the Army's steadfast loyalty to the President and the nation in fulfilling its constitutional duties to safeguard Nigeria's territorial integrity.

Matawalle commends Nigerian Army as soldiers kill 30 Bandits

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, praised the Nigerian Army for successfully neutralising over 30 armed bandits, including notorious figures Ali Kawajo and Shehu Rakef.

Ali Kawajo was identified as the mastermind behind a train bombing attack and the kidnapping of over 100 passengers in 2022.

Matawale commended Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TA Lagbaja and the entire Nigerian Army, urging them to sustain their efforts in combating insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng